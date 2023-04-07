Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.64 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $220.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

