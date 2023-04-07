Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

