Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

