10,666 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

HLN stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

