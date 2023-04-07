FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $177,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $13.43 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

