FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

