2,271 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

