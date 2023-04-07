FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 873 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

WST stock opened at $344.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

