FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $258,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

