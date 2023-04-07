FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

