FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

