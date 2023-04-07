FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.66. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

