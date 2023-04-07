FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $211.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

