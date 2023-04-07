FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $370.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.74.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $2,153,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

