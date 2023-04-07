PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

