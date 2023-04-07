Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 587 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

