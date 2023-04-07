Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 497 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

