Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

