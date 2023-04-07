Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

