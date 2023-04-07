Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile



Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

