FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

