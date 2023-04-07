Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

LEN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

