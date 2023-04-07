International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

