Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

