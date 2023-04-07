Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

