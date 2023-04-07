Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

