Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 855,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

