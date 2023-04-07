Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

