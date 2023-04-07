Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SLYG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.