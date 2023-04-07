SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

