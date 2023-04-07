Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

