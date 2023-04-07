Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

