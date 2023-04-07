Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.17 and its 200 day moving average is $492.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.