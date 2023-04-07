Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Stock Up 1.6 %

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.