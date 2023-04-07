Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

