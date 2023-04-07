Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $861.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $828.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

