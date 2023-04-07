Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.