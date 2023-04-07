Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

