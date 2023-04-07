Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,323 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.2 %

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.