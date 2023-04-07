Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

