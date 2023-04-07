Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,654 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $53,954,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $350.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $572.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

