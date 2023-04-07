Inspire Investing LLC Sells 74 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.04. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

