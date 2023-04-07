3,100 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

