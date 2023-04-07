Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,602 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

