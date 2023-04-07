PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 135,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $138.07 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

