Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

