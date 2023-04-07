International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

