Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

