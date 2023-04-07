AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 583.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

