Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $227.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

